Sussex County to Spend More on Paramedics in Opiod Crisis

GEORGETOWN, Del. (AP/WBOC)- Sussex County will have additional around-the-clock paramedic coverage amid the state of Delaware's growing opioid epidemic.
    
The Sussex County Council earlier this week voted to approve its $143 million budget proposal for the next fiscal year, which includes increased funding for life-saving paramedics in the Seaford/Blades area.
    
Councilman Rob Arlett said they have identified a property in the Dagsboro area for consideration as the location of a new paramedic station. Arlett also said officials are looking at spending more on the overdose-reversing drug Narcan.
    
So far in 2017, Sussex County has accounted for 24 of Delaware's 100 suspected overdose deaths. The county had 76 of the state's 308 total overdose deaths in 2016.

Also on the web: Copies of the Sussex County Fiscal Year 2018 budget, as well as an accompanying budget presentation, can be downloaded from the county’s website at www.sussexcountyde.gov/county-budget.
    

