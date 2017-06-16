Seaford Police Make Six Arrests Following Prostitution Sting

SEAFORD, Del. - An investigation by undercover officers in Seaford has led to the arrest of six people on prostitution-related charges.

According to Seaford Police, the operation occurred in the area of Front Street on Thursday following complaints from people who live there.

Police say undercover male and female officers arrested the following individuals on the following charges:

Stephanie M. Brittingham, 43, Seaford

Prostitution

Loitering to engage in Prostitution

Released on $300 unsecured bond

Holly Hoopes-Marine, 28, Seaford

Prostitution

Loitering to engage in Prostitution

6 Counts of possession of drug paraphernalia

Released on $1,100 unsecured bond

Calvin Sheppard, 66, Bridgeville

Patronizing a Prostitute

Released on $100 unsecured bond

Herbert Bines, 49, Seaford

Patronizing a Prostitute

Released on $100 unsecured bond

Wilberto Alejandro, 31, Seaford

Patronizing a Prostitute

Released on $250 unsecured bond

Brianna Himmel, 25, Georgetown

Criminal Impersonation

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Criminal Trespass 3rd

Released on Criminal Summons

Seaford Police say they will continue their enforcement efforts for this type of illegal activity.