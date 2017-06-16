Seaford Police Make Six Arrests Following Prostitution Sting - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Seaford Police Make Six Arrests Following Prostitution Sting

Stephanie Brittingham, Holly Hoopes-Marine, Calvin Sheppard Stephanie Brittingham, Holly Hoopes-Marine, Calvin Sheppard
Herbert Bines and Brianna Himmel Herbert Bines and Brianna Himmel

SEAFORD, Del. - An investigation by undercover officers in Seaford has led to the arrest of six people on prostitution-related charges.

According to Seaford Police, the operation occurred in the area of Front Street on Thursday following complaints from people who live there.

Police say undercover male and female officers arrested the following individuals on the following charges:

Stephanie M. Brittingham, 43, Seaford

  • Prostitution
  • Loitering to engage in Prostitution
  • Released on $300 unsecured bond

Holly Hoopes-Marine, 28, Seaford

  • Prostitution
  • Loitering to engage in Prostitution
  • 6 Counts of possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Released on $1,100 unsecured bond

Calvin Sheppard, 66, Bridgeville

  • Patronizing a Prostitute
  • Released on $100 unsecured bond                                              

Herbert Bines, 49, Seaford

  • Patronizing a Prostitute
  • Released on $100 unsecured bond

Wilberto Alejandro, 31, Seaford

  • Patronizing a Prostitute
  • Released on $250 unsecured bond

Brianna Himmel, 25, Georgetown

  • Criminal Impersonation
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Criminal Trespass 3rd
  • Released on Criminal Summons

Seaford Police say they will continue their enforcement efforts for this type of illegal activity.

