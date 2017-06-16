Two Baltimore County Men Accused of Firing Rifle in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, Md. - Reports of a man firing shots from a rifle in downtown Ocean City Thursday night has led to the arrest of two Baltimore area men.

According to Ocean City Police, officers responded at 9 p.m. to the area of Wicomico Street and Baltimore Avenue, where witnesses provided a description of the suspects and their vehicles. Police say they quickly found the suspect vehicle heading northbound on Baltimore Avenue and stopped it.

Police have identified the suspects as 20-year-old Christopher Thomas and 18-year-old Tarik Purcell of Gwynn Oak, Maryland. Police say they found two Hi-Point 9mm carbine pistols in the vehicle.

According to police, an investigation revealed the suspects had gotten into an argument with another group before firing two rounds into the air in the 100 block of Wicomico Street and running away. Officers say they found two spent shell cases in the area, but there were no reported victims.

Thomas was charged with possession of a firearm by a minor, possession of a handgun, handgun in a vehicle, illegal possession of a regulated firearm, reckless endangerment and discharging a firearm within city limits.

Purcell's charges include: possession of a firearm by a minor, possession of a handgun, handgun in a vehicle and operating a vehicle with unauthorized window tinting.

Police say both suspects are being held at the Ocean City Public Safety Building as they await an initial appearance before a Maryland District Court Commissioner.