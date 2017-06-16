Maryland AG: Ocean City Can Ban Topless Women

OCEAN CITY, Md. (WBOC/AP)- Ocean City officials can now legally ban topless women in the Maryland resort town.



Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh waded into the controversy that has rocked Ocean City for days. Frosh said Thursday that "it is our view that Maryland courts would hold that prohibiting women from exposing their breast in public while allowing men to do so under the same circumstances does not violate the federal or state constitution.”



Last week, the head of the beach patrol said lifeguards will no longer approach and scold women who are topless. Some on social media incorrectly assumed this meant toplessness would be allowed.



Ocean City officials, fearing for their resort's family-friendly reputation, unanimously passed an ordinance in an emergency session Saturday barring topless women.

Commenting on Frosh's letter to Ocean City, Mayor Rick Meehan said in a statement, "We are pleased to see the Attorney General’s Office has advised that prohibiting topless women sunbathing is not a violation of equal protection. We have a responsibility to protect the rights of thousands of families who visit our beach and boardwalk each summer season, and the letter of advice agreed with our position.”