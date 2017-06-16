JOB OPPORTUNITY AT WBOC-TV 16 & FOX21
IN SALISBURY, MARYLAND
CREATIVE SERVICES PRODUCER
WBOC is seeking applicants who are bilingual for the position listed below. Must be fluent in both English and Spanish. Familiarity with Delmarva's Hispanic community is preferred.
WBOC está buscando una persona bilingüe para la posición descrita. Debe ser fluente en inglés y español. Ser familiarizado con la comunidad hispana de Delmarva es preferible.
WBOC & FOX 21 & 102.5 FM have an immediate opening for a Creative Services Producer. This position produces paid and promotional spots including client commercials, station image, topical, event and public service announcements. Interested applicants should have working knowledge of Adobe Creative Cloud and must possess strong and creative writing skills in both English and Spanish. Must have a good driving record.
If this job is for you, please send resume, cover letter to:
WBOC
Attn: Human Resources
1729 N. Salisbury Blvd.
Salisbury, MD 21801
NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE
We are an "Equal Opportunity Employer"
Can't find what you're looking for?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices