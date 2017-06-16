JOB OPPORTUNITY AT WBOC-TV 16 & FOX21

IN SALISBURY, MARYLAND

CREATIVE SERVICES PRODUCER

WBOC is seeking applicants who are bilingual for the position listed below. Must be fluent in both English and Spanish. Familiarity with Delmarva's Hispanic community is preferred.

WBOC está buscando una persona bilingüe para la posición descrita. Debe ser fluente en inglés y español. Ser familiarizado con la comunidad hispana de Delmarva es preferible.

WBOC & FOX 21 & 102.5 FM have an immediate opening for a Creative Services Producer. This position produces paid and promotional spots including client commercials, station image, topical, event and public service announcements. Interested applicants should have working knowledge of Adobe Creative Cloud and must possess strong and creative writing skills in both English and Spanish. Must have a good driving record.

If this job is for you, please send resume, cover letter to:



mborger@wboc.com

or

WBOC

Attn: Human Resources

1729 N. Salisbury Blvd.

Salisbury, MD 21801

NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE

We are an "Equal Opportunity Employer"