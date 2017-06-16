Death Investigation Underway After Human Remains Found Near Dover

DOVER, Del.- Delaware State Police have launched a death investigation after skeletal human remains were located in a wooded area near Dover.

Police said that at around 7 p.m. Thursday, the human remains were discovered as a person walked through the wooded area east of Leipsic Road near Marley Lane. The person who found the remains contacted troopers to notify them . Detectives responded to the wooded area and confirmed them to be human skeletal remains.

The Delaware Division of Forensic Science was contacted and is assisting with the investigation. The identity is currently unknown. Police said the investigationin its early stages as troopers continue to collect and analyze evidence at the scene.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective D. Blomquist at 302-698-8426. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, via the internet at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com, or by sending an anonymous tip by text to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword “DSP.”