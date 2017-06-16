JOB OPPORTUNITY AT WBOC
IN SALISBURY, MARYLAND
Technical Operations
WBOC is seeking applicants who are bilingual for the position listed below. Must be fluent in both English and Spanish.
WBOC está buscando una persona bilingüe para la posición descrita. Debe ser fluente en inglés y español.
WBOC & FOX 21 has an immediate opening for Technical Operations Personnel. This position is responsible for directing the newcasts using Ignite Production Automation Software to provide to a flawless newscast to the viewing audience. The position oversees, prepares and executes the technical operations involved in pre-show creation and development, including on-air execution and post production. This position also includes all technical operations of master control that insure quality of product and service to our viewing audience. Interested applicants should have working knowledge in communications, broadcasting, IT or Mass Media preferred. Good working knowledge of computers, video and audio equipment and automation
systems used in broadcasting.
If this job is for you, please send resume, cover letter to:
or
WBOC
Attn: Human Resources
1729 N. Salisbury Blvd.
Salisbury, MD 21801
NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE
We are an "Equal Opportunity Employer"
