Four Arrested on Drug Charges in Maryland

From left to right: Craig Donnell Gibson Gaines, Earl Thomas Marshall, James Duncan McIntyre, and Rodney Lee Spence

WICOMICO COUNTY, Md.- Police arrested four men on drug charges as part of a proactive enforcement initiative in Wicomico County.

Police arrested 31-year-old Earl Thomas Marshall and 29-year-old Rodney Lee Spence, both of Princess Anne. Marshall is charged with fleeing and eluding, possession with the intent to distribute narcotics: crack cocaine, possession of CDS, reckless endangerment, and related traffic charges. Spence is charged with possession with intent to distribute narcotics: crack cocaine, possession of CDS, and littering.

Officers also arrested 56-year-old Craig Donnell Gibson Gaines of Mardela Springs. He is charged with possession of CDS: crack cocaine

James Duncan McIntyre, 38 years old, Salisbury, was also arrested for possession of marijuana greater than 10 grams.

The Community Action Team (CAT) is a proactive unit of the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office which falls under the Criminal Investigative Division (CID). The Community Action Team’s primary mission is to assist the Criminal Investigative Division and conduct proactive enforcement in Wicomico County combating nuisance issues.