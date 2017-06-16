Salisbury Business Owner and Employee Charged with Arson

WICOMICO COUNTY, Md.- Investigators from the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office are currently investigating an arson fire in Wicomico County.

Investigators say the Friendly Food Store on N. Salisbury Blvd in Salisbury was intentionally set on fire. According to the Fire Marshal's Officer, an ignitable liquid was used to start a fire in multiple locations.

The fire was originally dispatched around 12:32 a.m. Friday after a passerby called 911. Upon arrival of the fire department, a small smoldering fire was discovered inside of the establishment. Approximately 17 firefighters from Salisbury Fire Department responded and extinguished the fire within 10 minutes. The fire caused approximately $600 in damages to the building, which is a multi-use business center.

Investigators say due to the origin and cause of the fire, investigators determined the owner of the business, Mohammad Adeen, intentionally set the fire to the business for financial gain. Investigators say an employee of Adeen, identified as Timothy E. DeMent, also assisted in setting the fire.

Both Adeen and DeMent have been charged with second degree arson and are awaiting a hearing with the Court Comissioner at the Wicomico County Detention Center.

Anyone with information in reference to this incident is asked to contact the State Fire Marshal's Office, Lower Eastern Region Office at 410-713-3780.