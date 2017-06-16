UPDATE: Third Arrest Made after Salisbury Business Owner and Employee Charged with Arson

WICOMICO COUNTY, Md.- Investigators from the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office have made a third arrest in an ongoing investigating of an arson fire in Wicomico County.

Investigators say the Friendly Food Store on N. Salisbury Blvd in Salisbury was intentionally set on fire Friday. According to the Fire Marshal's Officer, an ignitable liquid was used to start a fire in multiple locations. Upon arrival of the fire department, a small smoldering fire was discovered inside of the establishment. Approximately 17 firefighters from Salisbury Fire Department responded and extinguished the fire within 10 minutes. The fire caused approximately $600 in damages to the building, which is a multi-use business center.

Investigators say due to the origin and cause of the fire, investigators determined the owner of the business, Mohammad Adeen, intentionally set the fire to the business for financial gain. Investigators say an employee of Adeen, identified as Timothy E. DeMent, also assisted in setting the fire. Mayank R. Kothari was also arrested.

Both Adeen and DeMent have been charged with second degree arson and are awaiting a hearing with the Court Comissioner at the Wicomico County Detention Center. Kothari is being held at the Wicomico County Detention Center pending a hearing.

Anyone with information in reference to this incident is asked to contact the State Fire Marshal's Office, Lower Eastern Region Office at 410-713-3780.