Bennett HS Student Sentenced to Prison for Assaulting School Official

SALISBURY, Md.- A James M. Bennett High School student convicted of assaulting a school official has been sentenced to five years in prison.

The Wicomico County State's Attorney's Office said 17-year-old Daquan Parks, of Fruitland, was charged as an adult following the Dec. 17 incident. Prosecutors said Parks, who was 16 at the time, slapped, shoved and strangled a school official. Several students and other school officials had to intervene to pull Parks off of the school official.

A Wicomico County Circuit Court jury on April 19 convicted Parks of first- and second-degree assault as well as disorderly conduct.

On Thursday, June 15, Parks was sentenced by a Circuit Court judge to 10 years, suspend all but five years active incarceration, to be served in the Divisioin of Corrections.