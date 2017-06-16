Bennett HS Student Sentenced to Prison for Assaulting School Official

A James M. Bennett High School student convicted of assaulting an official at the Salisbury school has been sentenced to five years in prison.More
A James M. Bennett High School student convicted of assaulting an official at the Salisbury school has been sentenced to five years in prison.More
Investigators from the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office are currently investigating an arson fire in Wicomico County.More
Investigators from the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office are currently investigating an arson fire in Wicomico County.More
Police arrested four men on drug charges as part of a proactive enforcement initiative in Wicomico County.
Police arrested four men on drug charges as part of a proactive enforcement initiative in Wicomico County.
Complaints from citizens and business owners in Wicomico County led to a Maryland State Police investigation on Thursday that resulted in multiple arrests for prostitution solicitation.More
Complaints from citizens and business owners in Wicomico County led to a Maryland State Police investigation on Thursday that resulted in multiple arrests for prostitution solicitation.More
An investigation by undercover officers in Seaford has led to the arrest of six people on prostitution-related charges.More
An investigation by undercover officers in Seaford has led to the arrest of six people on prostitution-related charges.More
A federal judge on Wednesday ruled against the winner of last year's White Marlin Open tournament, meaning he has been disqualified and will not receive the $2.8 million prize money.More
A federal judge on Wednesday ruled against the winner of last year's White Marlin Open tournament, meaning he has been disqualified and will not receive the $2.8 million prize money.More
A judge on Wednesday ruled against the winner of last year's White Marlin Open tournament, meaning he has been disqualified and will not receive the $2.8 million prize money. (Excerpt from WBOC News at 6)More
A judge on Wednesday ruled against the winner of last year's White Marlin Open tournament, meaning he has been disqualified and will not receive the $2.8 million prize money. (Excerpt from WBOC News at 6)More
The headliners this year are the Navy Blue Angels. An F-22 Raptor and a Stealth Bomber will also strut their stuff starting Saturday.More
The headliners this year are the Navy Blue Angels. An F-22 Raptor and a Stealth Bomber will also strut their stuff starting Saturday.More