Amid Budget Fight, Delaware Lawmakers Not Sidestepping State Dance

DOVER, Del. (AP)- Republicans and Democrats are going toe-to-toe in trying to hammer out a budget for next fiscal year, but there's one issue they're not dancing around.



As budget talks remain mired down less than two weeks before the new fiscal year starts, a bipartisan group of lawmakers has introduced a bill to permanently enshrine Maypole dancing as Delaware's official state dance.



Lawmakers agreed last year to name Maypole dancing as the official state dance, but that designation is set to end July 29, which is one year after the bill was enacted into law. A bill introduced Thursday would eliminate the expiration date.



The Maypole dance is an annual springtime ritual in which children holding ribbons move in opposite directions around a wooden pole, intertwining their ribbons as they go.