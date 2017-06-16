Two More Arrests in Salisbury Murder

SALISBURY, Md.- Two teens have been arrested today by Maryland State Police for their involvement in the murder last Saturday.

John Schoolfield, 3rd, 17, and Courtlen Coston, 18, both of Salisbury, have been charged by state police with first and second degree murder among other conspiracy charges. Coston is charged as an adult alongside Ryan Holden, who was previously arrested on June 10th.

Police say all three are being held at the Wicomico County Detention Center for the murder of Anthony Cropper last weekend.

Cropper's homicide investigation led Maryland State Police to identify Schoolfield and Coston. Both were found at a home on Onley Road prior to their arrest.