Geico Skytypers Keep History Alive at Ocean City Air Show

OCEAN CITY, Md. - If you head to the Ocean City Air Show this weekend, you may witness a piece of flying history.

The Geico Skytypers are a group of five to six WWII-era SNJ planes that fly in formation and, as their name suggests, shoot letters across the sky.

"We have a computer that controls the smoke in the back," says pilot Chris Orr. "It puts out smoke and they put out dots like a matrix printer."

The SNJs have been continuously flying since World War Two. Orr says that's one of his favorite parts of flying with the Skytypers.

"[These planes] trained the greatest generation to go off to fly the fighter planes in World War Two," he says. "The stories that some of these pilots did are so amazing, the history and innovation at that time is amazing, so it's really cool to bring that aspect to the show."

The Skytypers perform a 20 minute routine where they demonstrate WWII flight patterns and dogfighting techniques. On top of all that history, Orr says it's a blast to fly too.

"We just went flying and you had the canopy back so it's kind of like flying a convertible," he says with a grin. "It's just a classic."

The Skytypers perform in roughly 15 airshows a year.