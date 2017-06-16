Hikes to Tobacco, Alcohol Proposed by Delaware Lawmakers

DOVER, Del. (WBOC/AP) -- Democratic lawmakers have proposed raising taxes on alcohol and tobacco in Delaware to help balance the budget for the fiscal year starting July 1.



One bill introduced Thursday raises the beer tax by two cents a can. The wine tax would increase by about three cents per serving, while taxes on liquor would jump by 15 cents per 750 milliliter bottle. The increases would net an estimated $7.2 million next year and $9.9 million the following year.



A separate bill increases a variety of tobacco taxes, including hiking cigarette taxes by 50 cents per pack, from $1.60 to $2.10. It also includes vapor products in the definition of tobacco.



Those increases are expected to generate about $11.6 million next year and $17.1 million the following year.

Some smokers like Leon Giordano of Dover said they don't believe the tax proposals are good ideas.

"People are going to buy cigarettes. People are going to buy liquor. Why tax that? Why don't we tax the rich?" he said.

Others like Kathy Doyle of Dover, a former smoker, said she believes raising those taxes is a smart move.

"There's a lot of stuff that needs fixing around here and the taxes are pretty low in Delaware so there's a lot of things I'd like to see them spend their money on," she said.