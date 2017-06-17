Man Arrested for Carjacking Van at Firefly Festival

DOVER, Del. - Delaware State Police have arrested a man at the Firefly Music Festival and charged him with stealing a van with six people in it.

Police said Zachary O. Hamilton of Dickerson, Maryland crashed into a fence shortly before coming to a stop in some brush. When troopers approached the van, the occupants told them Hamilton had stolen the van.

When police tried to take Hamilton into custody, police said he resisted arrest and punched at the troopers. Hamilton also allegedly head-butted the side of a patrol vehicle causing damage to the vehicle.

Police said later in their investigation they learned Hamilton punched the female driver of the van shortly before 3 a.m. Saturday and then stole the van while six employees of RMC Events were still inside.

The employees reportedly tried to stop Hamilton but were unable to and sustained minor injuries.

Hamilton was taken to the Bayhealth Medical Center at Kent General Hospital where it was determined he was under the influence of drugs.

Hamilton has been charged with carjacking, attempt to commit assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, criminal mischief, reckless endangerment, assault, and driving under the influence of drugs.