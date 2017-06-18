Salisbury Police Searching for Bank Robbery Suspect

SALISBURY, Md. - Salisbury Police are searching for a man they say robbed a bank on Route 13 Saturday morning.

The BB&T Branch on North Salisbury Boulevard was robbed around 9:30 Saturday morning. Police posted photos of the suspect on the Salisbury Police Department's Facebook page.

According to the details provided on Facebook and Twitter by police, the suspect entered the bank and while no weapon was used during the robbery, police say the suspect old bank employees that he did have a weapon. The suspect then passed a note demanding money.

No one was injured during this incident. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Crime Solvers at 410-548-1776.