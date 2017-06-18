Two Men Arrested in Milford Armed Robbery

MILFORD, Del. - Delaware State Police have arrested two men in connection with a robbery that happened in Milford late Saturday night.

State troopers, Harrington police and Georgetown police responded to a report of an armed robbery on Franklin street at approximately 10 p.m. in Milford.

According to police, the victim was sitting in her driveway when two men approached her vehicle. One suspect tried to distract the victim while the other pointed a handgun at her and demanded her belongings. The suspects then allegedly fled with the victim’s purse and other items. There were no injuries.

Police reported the suspects were located near the robbery scene. Kevin M. Carter of Milford, and Justin J. Cauley of Dover were taken into custody and transported to Camden where they were charged with robbery, conspiracy and aggravated menacing. Carter was arraigned and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution in lieu of $25,000.00 secured bond while Cauley’s arraignment is pending.

If anyone has any information about this incident, they are asked to contact the Milford Police Department at (302) 422-8081. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, via the internet at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com, or by sending an anonymous tip by text to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword “DSP.”