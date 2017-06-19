1,134 Animals Adopted at 'Mega' SPCA Event in Delaware

More than 1,000 animals have a new home following a weekend "mega" adoption event in Delaware.More
Delaware lawmakers are getting the final word on how much money they will have to spend in the budget for the fast-approaching new fiscal year.More
Delaware State Police have arrested two men in connection with a robbery that happened in Milford late Saturday night.More
Delaware State Police are investigating a crash that killed two people early this morning.More
Salisbury Police are searching for a man they say robbed a bank on Route 13 Saturday morning.More
If you head to the Ocean City Air Show this weekend, you may witness a piece of flying history.
The Geico Skytypers are a group of five to six WWII-era SNJ planes that fly in formation and, as their name suggests, shoot letters across the sky.More
