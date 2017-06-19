1,134 Animals Adopted at 'Mega' SPCA Event in Delaware

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP)- More than 1,000 animals have a new home following a weekend "mega" adoption event in Delaware.



Upward of 7,000 people attended the event at Bellevue State Park on Saturday and Sunday hosted by the Brandywine Valley Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. The 1,134 homeless animals that were placed with families topped the first "mega" adoption's 886 animals placed over three days during December 2016 in Philadelphia.



Brandywine Valley SPCA CEO Adam Lamb says the event's objective is to attract adopters who might not otherwise consider a rescued pet, and that the community response was phenomenal.



Brandywine Valley SPCA serves as the only open admission shelter in both Chester and Delaware counties. It's Pennsylvania's first open admission shelter to achieve No Kill status.

