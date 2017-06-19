Updated: Police Locate Georgetown Woman Reported as Missing

GEORGETOWN, Del.- Delaware State Police have located an 87-year-old Georgetown woman who was reported as missing Monday morning.

Troopers said shortly before 11 a.m. that Pauline M. Murray was found and transported to an area hospital for a medical evaluation. The Gold Alert that had been issued for her has been canceled.

Troopers said Pauline M. Murray was noticed missing from her home, located in the 16000 block of Seashore Highway, at around 5 a.m. Monday. Police said the Gold Alert was issued for her out of concern for her safety and welfare.