Dewey Beach Police Chief, Several Employees Call for Town Manager's Ouster

DEWEY BEACH, Del. (WBOC/AP)- Dewey Beach's police chief and several other employees are calling for the removal of the town's manager, saying he's been abusive toward employees and unprofessional.

Police Chief Sam Mackert, Beach Patrol Capt. Todd A. Frichtman, Building Inspector William Mears and other employees sent an 11-page letter on June 14 to the mayor and town commissioners demanding that Town Manager Marc Appelbaum be fired.

The letter alleges that Appelbaum harasses female employees and once wore pajama bottoms to work "without underwear," among other complaints.

In response to the letter, Applebaum issued the following statement: "I can't say a lot at this time. I'll be working with the Town Commissioners and I'm sure my side of the story and the truth will come out soon. At this point, I can't say a whole lot because we're working through the process, but I have every reason to believe I will be exonerated."

