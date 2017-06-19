After Delay, Airport Road Work to Begin July 17 in Milford

MILFORD, Del.- A multi-million dollar project months in the making now has a new start date.

After the city of Milford delayed starting work on Airport Road due to the closure of US 113, the city now says initial work will begin July 17.

"We now have all our approvals with DelDOT," Public Works Director Mark Whitfield tells WBOC. "A roadway of this magnitude causes a lot of extra traffic on secondary roads and other primary roads in and around the Milford area, so DelDOT obviously wanted to make sure we had all our detours easily marked and people could find their way around once the detours went in effect."

Whitfield says the project should still cost about $2.4 million and will be conducted in five major phases with additional sub-phases. The phases allow the city to avoid a complete shutdown of Airport Road, and let work get done quicker than had they used a flagger. Whitfield says the businesses in the area are prepared.

"I think most people are geared up for it." he says. "They understand it needs to be done [...] and in order to expedite the construction as quickly as possible we need to do these closures."

Whitfield says the roadwork should be complete by January 2018, with an overlay of the entire roadway happening near Thanksgiving this fall. Whitfield says after the July 17 start date, the road will be open for another three weeks as crews will use an internal detour to get ready.

Signs for the Airport Road project should be in place in the next few weeks.

Detours for the project can be found here.