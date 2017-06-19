Police: Firefly Attendees Caught Selling Drugs to Undercover Dover Cop

DOVER, Del. - Several people are facing drug charges after Dover police say they sold drugs to an undercover officer at the Firefly Music Festival.

According to police, the first arrest came Friday afternoon, when 26-year-old Jordann Reeser of Germantown Hills, Illinois sold ecstasy to an undercover officer in Camping Lot 1. Police said that upon his arrest, Reeser was found with the following:

$1,948 cash

945 Ecstasy pills

40 doses of LSD

13.3 grams of MDMA,

3.2 grams of crystal methamphetamine

1 gram of cocaine

39.9 grams of mushrooms

Police say while officers were looking through Reeser's belongings, he tried to run away while handcuffed. Police caught him quickly, but a Dover police officer did suffer some minor cuts and scrapes during the brief struggle. Reeser was committed to the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in default of $176,500 cash bond on the following charges:

Possession of Ecstasy

Possession with intent to deliver ecstasy

Possession of crystal MDMA

Possession with intent to deliver crystal MDMA

Possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine

Possession with intent to deliver cocaine

Possession with intent to deliver LSD

Delivery of MDMA

Possession of LSD

Possession with intent to deliver mushrooms

Second-degree assault (police officer)

Resisting arrest with force/violence

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Police said that on Saturday afternoon,officers arrested three people from Maryland after they, too, sold drugs to an undercover officer. Twenty-eight-year-old Jason Campion of Sykesville, 40-year-old Sonja Rodriguez of Nottingham and 26-year-old Jared Specht of Sykesville were arrested in Camping Lot 2, according to police. Police said they seized the following items from the suspects:

70.6 grams of cocaine

58.2 grams of MDMA

7 capsules of MDPV (bath salts)

1.2 grams of marijuana

2 doses of LSD

All three suspects were charged with the following:

Possession of cocaine

Possession of MDMA

Possession with intent to deliver cocaine

Possession with intent to deliver MDMA

Delivery of cocaine

Second-degree conspiracy

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Police said Campion and Specht were committed to James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in default of $107,500 and $27,750 cash bond, respectively. Rodriguez was committed to the Delores B. Baylor Correctional Institution in default of $12,500 cash bond. No mugshots of these three suspects are available at this time.