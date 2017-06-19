Police: Firefly Attendees Caught Selling Drugs to Undercover Dov - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Police: Firefly Attendees Caught Selling Drugs to Undercover Dover Cop

Seizure from Jordann Reeser's arrest (Photo: Dover Police) Seizure from Jordann Reeser's arrest (Photo: Dover Police)

DOVER, Del. - Several people are facing drug charges after Dover police say they sold drugs to an undercover officer at the Firefly Music Festival.

According to police, the first arrest came Friday afternoon, when 26-year-old Jordann Reeser of Germantown Hills, Illinois sold ecstasy to an undercover officer in Camping Lot 1. Police said that upon his arrest, Reeser was found with the following:

  • $1,948 cash
  • 945 Ecstasy pills
  • 40 doses of LSD
  • 13.3 grams of MDMA,
  • 3.2 grams of crystal methamphetamine
  • 1 gram of cocaine
  • 39.9 grams of mushrooms

Police say while officers were looking through Reeser's belongings, he tried to run away while handcuffed. Police caught him quickly, but a Dover police officer did suffer some minor cuts and scrapes during the brief struggle. Reeser was committed to the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in default of $176,500 cash bond on the following charges:

  • Possession of Ecstasy
  • Possession with intent to deliver ecstasy
  • Possession of crystal MDMA
  • Possession with intent to deliver crystal MDMA
  • Possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine
  • Possession with intent to deliver cocaine
  • Possession with intent to deliver LSD
  • Delivery of MDMA
  • Possession of LSD
  • Possession with intent to deliver mushrooms
  • Second-degree assault (police officer)
  • Resisting arrest with force/violence
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia

Police said that on Saturday afternoon,officers arrested three people from Maryland after they, too, sold drugs to an undercover officer. Twenty-eight-year-old Jason Campion of Sykesville, 40-year-old Sonja Rodriguez of Nottingham and 26-year-old Jared Specht of Sykesville were arrested in Camping Lot 2, according to police. Police said they seized the following items from the suspects:

  • 70.6 grams of cocaine
  • 58.2 grams of MDMA
  • 7 capsules of MDPV (bath salts)
  • 1.2 grams of marijuana
  • 2 doses of LSD

All three suspects were charged with the following: 

  • Possession of cocaine
  • Possession of MDMA
  • Possession with intent to deliver cocaine
  • Possession with intent to deliver MDMA
  • Delivery of cocaine
  • Second-degree conspiracy 
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia

Police said Campion and Specht were committed to James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in default of $107,500 and $27,750 cash bond, respectively. Rodriguez was committed to the Delores B. Baylor Correctional Institution in default of $12,500 cash bond. No mugshots of these three suspects are available at this time.

