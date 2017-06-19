US 13 South Ramp Closed For Bridge Work

SALISBURY, Md.- US 13 South on-ramp leading onto the Salisbury Bypass is now closed for three months.

With large cranes and workers out there on the road, State Highway said it just made more sense for them to completely shut the ramp down.

State Highway Liason Bob Rager said, "It's safer for the workers and it's safer for the motorists. The work zone here is just really tight on this curve on the ramp. Motorists coming through here on the traffic is just way too fast."

The bridge was built in 1972, while it's not experiencing any issues Rager said now is just a good time to update the structure and extend its life.

Rager said, "We're looking at it now, thinking okay, what can we do to extend the life of this bridge. And what were going to do here is do a latex overlay on the center section which is going to help extend it probably another 30-40 years of service life."

Rager stressed that State Highway always tries to avoid lane closures like this one. But, people who use the ramp everyday aren't so understanding.

"It's a little difficult when you're trying to come home from here. It definitely makes the trip a little bit longer it's already long enough coming all the way up here," said Nicole Rafer from Berlin.

"It will be problematic to come through town... build up with the traffic lights. It seems like if you get one you get them all," said Arlene Avery from Crisfield.

Rager said if State Highway didn't fully close off the ramp, the project would've taken six months to complete.

They expect the bridge work to be done, and ramp to re-open in about three months.





