Piedmont Airlines Continues to Add Jets to Its Fleet

SALISBURY, Md.- Piedmont Airlines continues to add more jets to its fleet.

Piedmont airlines said they're expanding it's fleet to include jet air crafts.

Piedmont said we can expect to see people on the first jet aircraft around the end of August.President and CEO Lyle Hog of Piedmont said, "Passengers tend to like jet aircraft they fly higher, faster and public acceptance of jet aircraft typically has been a little bit higher than the turbo prop aircraft."

Piedmont has been adducing around two jets to its fleet per month, something Hog said they will continue to do until 2018.

Hog said that a lot goes into transitioning a fleet from a prop plane, which they currently use, to a jet.

"We have to train every single pilot on flying a new aircraft type, every flight attendant, mechanic has to be trained on a new air craft type. All of our maintenance facilities have to be transitioned," said Hog.

Hog said the turbo prop fleet will be fully replaced after two years and they're already half way there.



