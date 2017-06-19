Salisbury Women Smash Car Windows With Baseball Bat

Two Salisbury women were arrested for smashing a car's windows with a baseball bat.

SALISBURY, Md.- Two Salisbury women were arrested Sunday night after shattering the windows of a car with a baseball bat, according to the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office.

Shawnese Cannon, 21, and Tamira McLeod, 23, were charged with malicious destruction of property and disorderly conduct, police said.

Police were called to Marine Road around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday to find all the windows of a Pontiac Sedan shattered and multiple dents on the outside of the car, police said.

According to police, Cannon and McLeod took a baseball bat to the car because they were upset with the man who owned it.

Both women were taken in front of the District Court Commissioner but were released on personal recognizance.