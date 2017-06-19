Police: Apparent Drunk Man Arrested for Assaulting Officer

Wayne Fadely was arrested for second degree assault of a deputy and resisting arrest.

SALISBURY, Md.- A Tyaskin man is behind bars after he assaulted an officer and resisted arrest on Sunday, according to the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office.

Officers responded to the Leonard Apartments in the 800 block of Booth Street a little after 9 p.m. after a report of a disorderly person, police said.

Officers saw 33-year-old Wayne Fadely, who appeared to be extremely intoxicated. The situation seemed to resolve itself as Fadely was assisted into a car so he could be removed from the area, police said.

According to police, Fadely attempted to place himself behind the wheel of the car in what appeared to be an intent to drive away.

An officer attempted to help Fadely out of the car, but then Fadely kicked the officer, police said.

With the help of another officer, Fadely was successfully removed from the driver's seat and placed under arrest, according to police.

He continued to be uncooperative as police attempted to put him into the patrol car, and he kicked another officer a second time, police said.

He was transported to the Central Booking Unit, where he was processed and taken in front of the District Court Commissioner. Following an initial appearance, the commissioner detained Fadely in the detention center in lieu of $5,000 bond.