Salisbury Police Make Arrest in BB&T Bank Robbery

SALISBURY, Md. - Salisbury police made an arrest Monday in a weekend bank robbery.

According to police, Steven Michael Ewell, 26 of Rising Sun, Md., was found in Crisfield, Md. Monday and was taken into custody.

Police said, officers responded to the BB&T Bank on N. Salisbury Boulevard around 9 a.m. Saturday for a reported robbery. Bank employees told police an unmasked man had entered the bank, gave them a note that said he had a gun, then demanded money. Police said the bank employee gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of money and the suspect took off on foot. No injuries were reported.

Upon further investigation, detectives were able to review surveillance footage and identify the suspect as Ewell. By Saturday afternoon, police had obtained an arrest warrant charging Ewell with the bank robbery.

Following Ewell's arrest Monday, he was transported to the Wicomico County Detention Center where police said he was being held pending an initial court appearance. Ewell is charged with robbery and theft.

