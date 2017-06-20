Dover Man Charged With Several Area Burglaries

DOVER, Del. - Police say they've linked a Dover man to several burglaries in the capital city and other parts of Delaware.



According to Dover police, 38-year-old Anthony Hogan is awaiting extradition after being arrested in New Jersey and charged in connection with the following: April 22 and 27 burglaries at DOT Discount, an April 20 burglary at Valero where $800 in cigarettes stolen and an April 22 attempted burglary at 1005 College Road, where police say the suspect ran away after breaking the front glass door.



Police say Hogan is also responsible for burglaries being investigated by Delaware State Police, Harrington police, Smyrna police and Middletown police. He was arrested on June 19 by New Jersey State Police in Camden.



No photo of the suspect is available at this time.