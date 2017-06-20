Agreement Reached to Boost Delaware Correctional Officer Pay

DOVER, Del. (WBOC/AP)- Gov. John Carney says an agreement has been reached with the labor union representing Delaware's correctional officers to boost starting pay for the officers.



Under the agreement announced Tuesday, starting pay would increase from about $35,000 in the current fiscal year to $40,000 in the fiscal year starting July 1, with another increase to $43,000 in fiscal 2019, a 22 percent increase over current salary levels. Salary negotiations were based, in part, on a study and comparison of correctional officer salaries in surrounding states.



The proposal is dependent on funding approval by state lawmakers, who are still trying to hammer out a mix of spending cuts and tax increases to balance the budget for the new fiscal year.



Carney's office says the agreement also calls for the establishment of a labor-management committee to study ways to better recruit and retain correctional officers and reduce the use of mandatory overtime to ensure minimum staffing levels.

“This agreement represents a significant step forward in addressing our staffing challenges at the Department of Correction,” Carney said. “We will fairly raise starting salaries for Delaware’s correctional officers, and work closely with COAD to improve our ability to recruit officers. To be clear, making real improvements to our prison system won’t happen overnight. But we are committed to working, over the long-term, to improving conditions for officers and inmates inside Delaware’s correctional facilities.”

