Milford Police Mourn Sudden Passing of One of Their Own

MILFORD, Del.- Members of the Milford Police Department are mourning the loss of one of their own, Pfc. Sean Aaron Hudson, who unexpectedly died Saturday, June 17 at his home. Police did not release a cause of death of Hudson, who was 34.

Services for Hudson will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 24 at the Lighthouse Christian Center, with visitation being an hour prior. Burial will be held at the Barretts Chapel Cemetery in Frederica, Del. In lieu of flowers the family requested memorial contributions to the Del-One Federal Credit Union c/o Parker Hudson Fund, 100 Credit Union Way, Milford, Delaware 19963.

The following obituary was provided by Rogers Funeral Home:

Sean Aaron Hudson of Milford, Delaware passed away Saturday, June 17th, 2017 at his residence. Mr. Hudson was born on May 5th, 1983 to Keith and Terri Hudson at Milford Memorial Hospital. After graduating in 2001 from Milford Senior High School, he attended Frostburg State University where he graduated with honors with a degree in Computer Science. While at Frostburg, Sean became a founding brother of the Tau Kappa Epsilon Fraternity. Sean worked for Milford Parks and Recreation, before being hired by the Harrington Police Department in 2010. He attended the Wilmington Police Academy graduating in August of 2010 at which time he was honored with an academic award for having achieved the second highest grades in his class. In 2012, Harrington Police Department awarded him with the "Officer of the Year" award. Sean left Harrington in 2016 to come back to his hometown and work for the Milford Police Department. In December of 2016, Officer Hudson was recognized by Chief Kenneth Brown for his successful life saving efforts in a heroin overdose situation, and was promoted to Patrolman First Class on February 14th, 2017. He was a member of the NRA, Bridgeville Rifle and Pistol Club, Southern Sportsman Association, General Teamsters Local 326, and an associate member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police. Sean Loved the New York Yankees, the Washington Redskins, and was a big fan of the University of Wisconsin Badgers, which was close to his heart due to his grandfather being from Wisconsin. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family. Sean was preceded in death by his grandparents William and Corinne Kohel, Pete and Gertrude Hudson, and his special uncle and aunt Frank and Marilyn Jefferson. He is survived by his loving wife Sara Hudson (Thomas) and his nine month old son Parker whom he was extremely proud of. He is also survived by his parents Keith and Teresa (Terri) Hudson (Kohel)m sister Megan Howard and her husband Eli, uncles Mike Kohel and his wife Phyllis, George (Sonny) Hudson and his wife Kay, all of Milford, aunt Cynthia Dukes and her husband Don of Lewes, his mother-in-law Debbie Handges, grandfather and grandmother in-law A.J. Handges, all of Magnolia, nieces and nephews Sadie Howard, Laura Scott, Michael Scott, and cousins Kenneth Brown, Carol Mitchell, Kim Pierson, Jeff Kohel, Stacy Greenly-Teat, Melissa Dukes-Winsett and Donnie Dukes, along with many second cousins.

For further information and condolences visit http://www.rogersfhmilford.com

Milford police said in a statement: "The members of the Milford Police Department and the family of Pfc. Hudson thank everyone who has shown support during this difficult time and there will be no further correspondence about this unfortunate matter."