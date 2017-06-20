Milford Police Mourn Sudden Passing of One of Their Own

Gov. John Carney says an agreement has been reached with the labor union representing Delaware's correctional officers to boost starting pay for prison guards.More
Members of the Milford Police Department are mourning the loss of one of their own, Pfc. Sean Aaron Hudson, who unexpectedly died Saturday, June 17 at his home. He was 34.
Police say they've linked a Dover man to several burglaries in Dover and other parts of Delaware.
Salisbury police made an arrest Monday in a weekend bank robbery.
Several people are facing drug charges after Dover Police say they sold drugs to an undercover officer at Firefly Music Festival.
A Tyaskin man is behind bars after he assaulted an officer and resisted arrest on Sunday, according to the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office.
Several people are facing drug charges after Dover police say they sold drugs to an undercover officer at the Firefly Music Festival.More
Piedmont Airlines continues to add more jets to its fleet.
Piedmont Airlines continues to add more jets to its fleet.
