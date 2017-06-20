Median Will Improve Pedestrian Safety Near Wicomico Middle School

SALISBURY, Md.- A median fence will be coming to Route 50 business this July.

State Highway Administration will be starting their median safety project in just a couple of weeks.

A median or fence will be placed between the lanes of Route 50 starting at Wicomico Middle School and ending on East Main Street.

State Highway said people are coming down this road way too fast and the pedestrian safety on this byway could definitely use some improvement.

"A lot of times people aren't even mindful or cognizant that there is a middle school right here, children do cross here and people just aren't necessarily aware," said Tanesah Hankerson of State Highway.

Wicomico Middle School Principal Kelley Morris-Springston said this addition is something she thinks will hopefully prevent students from jaywalking.

"It will be beneficial for them to be able to go up to the light and cross at the crosswalk," said Morris-Springston.

The fence will be a five-foot barrier and will take about 3 months to complete.