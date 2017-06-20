Median Will Improve Pedestrian Safety Near Wicomico Middle School

A median fence will be coming to Route 50 business this July.More
Tuesday morning, about two dozen people gathered on the banks of the Wicomico River armed with camera phones and binoculars to watch the latest ship launch from Chesapeake Shipbuilding.
Gov. John Carney says an agreement has been reached with the labor union representing Delaware's correctional officers to boost starting pay for prison guards.
Salisbury police made an arrest Monday in a weekend bank robbery.
Several people are facing drug charges after Dover Police say they sold drugs to an undercover officer at Firefly Music Festival.
Members of the Milford Police Department are mourning the loss of one of their own, Pfc. Sean Aaron Hudson, who unexpectedly died Saturday, June 17 at his home. He was 34.
Piedmont Airlines continues to add more jets to its fleet.
Piedmont Airlines continues to add more jets to its fleet.
