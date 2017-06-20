Rehoboth Beach Adds More 30 Minute Parking

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The City of Rehoboth beach has added four new 30 minute parking spaces on Rehoboth Avenue after some local businesses expressed their desire for quick parking for their customers.

"We have customers that call all the time and want to see if we have a shoe," says Sharon Diehl, who co-owns Just Comfort Shoes on Rehoboth Avenue. "I can tell them just to come down, we have thirty minute parking in front of the store. Easy in, easy out."

Diehl says she's already seen the new shorter parking bring in customers. The four spaces are on Rehoboth Avenue between 2nd Street and Lake Avenue, near City Hall. From 5 p.m. until midnight, the spots switch to three hour parking. Mayor Sam Cooper tells WBOC that's so the restaurants on that block won't lose any potential spots during their dinner rush. Tourist Bob Ochsman says he's all for it.

"You probably have plenty of time to pop in for ice cream for the kids or fries," he says." "[You can] probably do a lot of things in 30 minutes without the commitment of a large amount of money for a longer time period."

But tourist Janet Brogan says short meters don't make sense for a beach town.

"If you're coming down here, you need more than 30 minutes," she tells WBOC. "Even if you want to grab something to eat, you need at least two hours. If you want to be at the beach: six to eight hours."

All meters are enforced in Rehoboth until the second Sunday after Labor Day.