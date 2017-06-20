Talbot County House Fire Causes $15,000 in Damages

OXFORD, Md.- Fire officials are investigating after a home in Talbot County caught fire, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

The blaze broke out at the home on West Pier Street in Oxford around 3 a.m. Monday, officials said.

No one was injured, but the fire did cause $15,000 in structural damage, officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Anyone with information on this fire is asked to call Maryland Deputy State Fire Marshals at the Easton office at 410-822-7609.