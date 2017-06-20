NWS: Tornado Touched Down near Greenwood in Sussex County

GREENWOOD, Del. -- The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down in Sussex County near Greenwood on Monday in a weather event that ripped trees out of the ground and damaged buildings.

The NWS announced on Tuesday said the tornado started in an area near the intersection of Adams Road and 583A behind the Delaware Electric Cooperative.

"Several trees were snapped and uprooted, then the south end of a warehouse at the Delaware Electric Cooper was pushed in with two large garage doors blown out. A section of the roof was also significantly damaged," read an announcement on the NWS website.

DEC spokesman Jeremy Tucker said the warehouse was significantly damaged and trailers at the facility's headquarters were flipped by the winds. By late morning, the trailers had been uprighted.

Despite the damage, Tucker said the cooperative was fortunate the tornado had not touched down earlier, when more people may have been working outside at the facility along U.S. Route 13.

"We can replace buildings, construction trailers, and equipment but not people," he said.

A number of trees surrounding a small residential area next to the cooperative had been knocked down, ripped out of the ground, or damaged by the tornado.

John Huffman said the tornado was brief but fierce and tossed a trailer in his front yard onto a Cadillac behind it, something he said prevented the trailer from hitting his home.

"It was wild," he said. "Everyone was going helter skelter and everything out here was really crazy."