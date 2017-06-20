Four Firefighters Injured While Putting Out House Fire

Four firefighters were injured while fighting a house fire in Queen Anne's County Monday night, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.More
Fire officials are investigating after a home in Talbot County caught fire, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.More
Salisbury police made an arrest Monday in a weekend bank robbery.More
Members of the Milford Police Department are mourning the loss of one of their own, Pfc. Sean Aaron Hudson, who unexpectedly died Saturday, June 17 at his home. He was 34.More
Several people are facing drug charges after Dover Police say they sold drugs to an undercover officer at Firefly Music Festival.More
Several people are facing drug charges after Dover police say they sold drugs to an undercover officer at the Firefly Music Festival.More
Delaware Electric Cooperative says crews have restored power to nearly all homes and businesses impacted by Monday night’s severe storms.
As of 9 a.m. Tuesday, only three homes remained without power in the co-op’s service territory, according to DEC spokesman Jeremy Tucker. He said that at the height of the storm on Monday night, nearly 2,000 homes were without power.More
