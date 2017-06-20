Four Firefighters Injured While Putting Out House Fire - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Four Firefighters Injured While Putting Out House Fire

A fire broke out in Queen Anne's County that injured four firefighters. A fire broke out in Queen Anne's County that injured four firefighters.

CHURCH HILL, Md.-  Four firefighters were injured while fighting a house fire in Queen Anne's County Monday night, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

Over 50 firefighters helped put out the blaze on Roberts Station Road, which started around 8 p.m., fire officials said.

According to officials, the fire caused an estimated $250,000 in structural damage and an additional $50,000 in damaged contents.

The injured firefighters were treated and released from a local hospital. No one inside the house was injured, officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Maryland Deputy State Fire Marshals at 410-822-7609.

