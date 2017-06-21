Delaware Lawmakers Propose New Tax on Opioids - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Delaware Lawmakers Propose New Tax on Opioids

Posted: Updated:

DOVER, Del. (AP) - Democratic lawmakers have introduced legislation imposing a new tax on the sale of opioids in Delaware.
    
The bill introduced Tuesday applies to manufacturers, producers, importers and distributors of opioids, who also would be subject to a new $80 annual licensing fee.
    
The tax would be imposed the first time an opioid is sold in Delaware and would be 10 percent of the purchase price. It would not be added as a separate charge or line item on sales slips given to retail customers.
    
The tax would apply to any opiate or opioid carrying the potential for addiction, but not to any drug used exclusively for treating opioid addiction.
    
It also would not apply to products exported for sale outside Delaware and those not subject to taxation under federal law.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Milford Police Mourn Sudden Passing of One of Their Own

    Milford Police Mourn Sudden Passing of One of Their Own

    Tuesday, June 20 2017 1:09 PM EDT2017-06-20 17:09:28 GMT
    Tuesday, June 20 2017 1:09 PM EDT2017-06-20 17:09:28 GMT

    Members of the Milford Police Department are mourning the loss of one of their own, Pfc. Sean Aaron Hudson, who unexpectedly died Saturday, June 17 at his home. He was 34. 

    More

    Members of the Milford Police Department are mourning the loss of one of their own, Pfc. Sean Aaron Hudson, who unexpectedly died Saturday, June 17 at his home. He was 34. 

    More

  • NWS: Tornado Touched Down near Greenwood in Sussex County

    NWS: Tornado Touched Down near Greenwood in Sussex County

    Tuesday, June 20 2017 9:37 PM EDT2017-06-21 01:37:51 GMT
    Tuesday, June 20 2017 10:45 PM EDT2017-06-21 02:45:26 GMT

    GREENWOOD, Del. -- The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down in Sussex County near Greenwood on Monday in a weather event that ripped trees out of the ground and damaged buildings. The NWS announced on Tuesday said the tornado started in an area near the intersection of Adams Road and 583A behind the Delaware Electric Cooperative. "Several trees were snapped and uprooted, then the south end of a warehouse at the Delaware Electric Cooper w...

    More

    GREENWOOD, Del. -- The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down in Sussex County near Greenwood on Monday in a weather event that ripped trees out of the ground and damaged buildings. The NWS announced on Tuesday said the tornado started in an area near the intersection of Adams Road and 583A behind the Delaware Electric Cooperative. "Several trees were snapped and uprooted, then the south end of a warehouse at the Delaware Electric Cooper w...

    More

  • Police: Firefly Attendees Caught Selling Drugs to Undercover Dover Cop

    Police: Firefly Attendees Caught Selling Drugs to Undercover Dover Cop

    Monday, June 19 2017 12:07 PM EDT2017-06-19 16:07:54 GMT
    Monday, June 19 2017 11:34 PM EDT2017-06-20 03:34:53 GMT
    Seizure from Reeser arrest (Photo: Dover Police)Seizure from Reeser arrest (Photo: Dover Police)

    Several people are facing drug charges after Dover Police say they sold drugs to an undercover officer at Firefly Music Festival. 

    More

    Several people are facing drug charges after Dover Police say they sold drugs to an undercover officer at Firefly Music Festival. 

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices