Delaware Lawmakers Propose New Tax on Opioids

DOVER, Del. (AP) - Democratic lawmakers have introduced legislation imposing a new tax on the sale of opioids in Delaware.



The bill introduced Tuesday applies to manufacturers, producers, importers and distributors of opioids, who also would be subject to a new $80 annual licensing fee.



The tax would be imposed the first time an opioid is sold in Delaware and would be 10 percent of the purchase price. It would not be added as a separate charge or line item on sales slips given to retail customers.



The tax would apply to any opiate or opioid carrying the potential for addiction, but not to any drug used exclusively for treating opioid addiction.



It also would not apply to products exported for sale outside Delaware and those not subject to taxation under federal law.