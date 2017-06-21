Del. House OKs Public-Private Group to Lead Economic Development - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Del. House OKs Public-Private Group to Lead Economic Development

DOVER, Del. (AP) - The state House has approved legislation authorizing the establishment of a public-private partnership to lead Delaware's economic development efforts.
    
The measure was approved 34-to-6 on Tuesday despite concerns about potential conflicts of interest and a lack of transparency regarding the partnership's work.
    
Under the legislation, the partnership would be a nonprofit corporation "not established by the General Assembly," and therefore not subject to the Freedom of Information Act.
    
Critics also noted that the partnership itself, rather than Delaware's Public Integrity Commission, would ensure compliance with its conflict of interest of policy.
    
Delaware's governor would serve as a co-chair of the partnership's board and would appoint at least 10 other members, including six from a list of candidates provided by the State Chamber of Commerce and the Delaware Business Roundtable.

