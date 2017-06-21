House Passes Bill Opening Del. Coastal Zone to New Industry

Four firefighters were injured while fighting a house fire in Queen Anne's County Monday night, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.More
A bill opening Delaware's environmentally protected coastal zone to new heavy industry easily cleared the state House on Tuesday and now goes to the Senate.More
The state House has approved legislation authorizing the establishment of a public-private partnership to lead Delaware's economic development efforts.More
Members of the Milford Police Department are mourning the loss of one of their own, Pfc. Sean Aaron Hudson, who unexpectedly died Saturday, June 17 at his home. He was 34.More
GREENWOOD, Del. -- The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down in Sussex County near Greenwood on Monday in a weather event that ripped trees out of the ground and damaged buildings. The NWS announced on Tuesday said the tornado started in an area near the intersection of Adams Road and 583A behind the Delaware Electric Cooperative. "Several trees were snapped and uprooted, then the south end of a warehouse at the Delaware Electric Cooper w...More
Several people are facing drug charges after Dover Police say they sold drugs to an undercover officer at Firefly Music Festival.More
About two dozen people on Tuesday morning gathered on the banks of the Wicomico River armed with camera phones and binoculars to watch the latest ship launch from Chesapeake Shipbuilding.More
