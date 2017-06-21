Anglers in Maryland Get $15K for 2017's First White Marlins

OCEAN CITY, Md.- Fishermen in Maryland have claimed $15,000 total after catching 2017's first white marlins.



Charlie Horning caught this year's first white marlin on June 16. Horning was only two hours into a trip on the Fishing Whistle, his Delaware-based boat out of Indian River Inlet, when the billfish had "the pole bend and luckily he just got hooked and hung there."



Horning didn't initially realize it earned him a $5,000 prize from the Ocean City Marlin Club, who rewards the money to the member who snags the season's first white marlin.

The next day, fellow club member David Taylor of Baltimore caught the second marlin and first by an angler out of the Ocean City Inlet. The marlin was caught at approximately 12 p.m. while the crew of “Reel Buster” was fishing off the shore of Ocean City, in the area of the Poorman’s Canyon. The fish was released after the catch.

Taylor will receive $5,000 rewards from both the town and Fishermen United of Ocean City.

“Ocean City is proud to be the White Marlin Capital of the World,” said Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan. “What a fantastic way to kick off the start to our summer than the first white marlin catch of the season. It’s a symbolic start to the fishing season and hopefully a sign of many more for our offshore fishermen this summer.”