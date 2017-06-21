Rushern Baker III Announces Run for Maryland Governor

Prince George's County Executive Rushern Baker III is running for governor of Maryland.More
Fishermen in Maryland have claimed $15,000 total after catching 2017's first white marlins.More
The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down in Sussex County near Greenwood on Monday in a weather event that ripped trees out of the ground and damaged buildings.More
Members of the Milford Police Department are mourning the loss of one of their own, Pfc. Sean Aaron Hudson, who unexpectedly died Saturday, June 17 at his home. He was 34.More
Several people are facing drug charges after Dover Police say they sold drugs to an undercover officer at Firefly Music Festival.More
About two dozen people on Tuesday morning gathered on the banks of the Wicomico River armed with camera phones and binoculars to watch the latest ship launch from Chesapeake Shipbuilding.More
