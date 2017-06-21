Angelo Bavaro joined the WBOC news team in June 2017 as a reporter. A New Jersey native, he spent his childhood summers in Cape May, so he's excited to be crossing the Delaware Bay and calling Delmarva home.

Angelo graduated from the University of Maryland's Philip Merrill College of Journalism in May 2017. His statewide coverage for the school's award-winning news station Capital News Service earned him several honors from the National Chesapeake Bay Emmy chapter, the Hearst Journalism Awards Program, the Gracie Awards, the D.C. Society of Professional Journalists Dateline Awards, and The Broadcast Education Association.

In addition to reporting for Capital News Service during college, Angelo also interned at The TODAY Show, Meet the Press with Chuck Todd, Late Night with Seth Meyers, and NBC News' digital video unit.

When he's not on-air, you can find Angelo with a presidential biography in hand and headphones on ear. He's an unashamed history and music junkie.

Angelo also enjoys social media and would love to get connected. You can follow him on Twitter and Instagram at @angelobav. If you have a story idea, feel free to send Angelo an email at abavaro@wboc.com.