Top Freedom Advocate Hires Civil Rights Attorney Over OC's Ordinance on Female Toplessness

OCEAN CITY, Md.- The woman who started a debate over female toplessness in Ocean City has now hired a civil rights attorney to help fight her case.

Pennsylvania-based attorney Devon Jacob told WBOC over the phone that more likely than not there will be litigation against at least the town of Ocean City and possibly other places that enact ordinances banning female toplessness.

Jacob's client, Chelsea Covington, is an Eastern Shore woman seeking equal protection under the law for women to be treated the same as men when it comes to sunbathing without a top on.



Ocean City passed an emergency ordinance on June 10 prohibiting women from going topless on the town's beaches. And around June 15, the Maryland Attorney General's Office sent a letter to the town stating that it was not unconstitutional to "prohibit women from exposing their breast in public while allowing men to do so."



Covington's attorney tells WBOC there is no time table yet for the impending litigation, but it would be a federal civil rights lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court for the State of Maryland.

