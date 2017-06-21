Top Freedom Advocate Hires Civil Rights Attorney Over OC's Ordin - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Top Freedom Advocate Hires Civil Rights Attorney Over OC's Ordinance on Female Toplessness

Posted: Updated:

OCEAN CITY, Md.- The woman who started a debate over female toplessness in Ocean City has now hired a civil rights attorney to help fight her case.

Pennsylvania-based attorney Devon Jacob told WBOC over the phone that more likely than not there will be litigation against at least the town of Ocean City and possibly other places that enact ordinances banning female toplessness.

Jacob's client, Chelsea Covington, is an Eastern Shore woman seeking equal protection under the law for women to be treated the same as men when it comes to sunbathing without a top on.

Ocean City passed an emergency ordinance on June 10 prohibiting women from going topless on the town's beaches. And around June 15,  the Maryland Attorney General's Office sent a letter to the town stating that it was not unconstitutional to "prohibit women from exposing their breast in public while allowing men to do so."

Covington's attorney tells WBOC there is no time table yet for the impending litigation, but it would be a federal civil rights lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court for the State of Maryland.
 

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Suspect Wanted for Robbing Same Del. Store Twice

    Suspect Wanted for Robbing Same Del. Store Twice

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 1:17 PM EDT2017-06-21 17:17:18 GMT
    Wednesday, June 21 2017 1:17 PM EDT2017-06-21 17:17:18 GMT

    Police in the western Sussex County town of Blades are asking the public's help in identifying a suspect they say robbed the same store twice in eight days.

    More

    Police in the western Sussex County town of Blades are asking the public's help in identifying a suspect they say robbed the same store twice in eight days.

    More

  • Smyrna Man Charged with Car Theft

    Smyrna Man Charged with Car Theft

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 12:55 PM EDT2017-06-21 16:55:34 GMT
    Wednesday, June 21 2017 12:55 PM EDT2017-06-21 16:55:34 GMT

    The Delaware State Police have arrested a Smyrna man for driving a stolen vehicle. 

    More

    The Delaware State Police have arrested a Smyrna man for driving a stolen vehicle. 

    More

  • Delmar Man Pleads Guilty in Ex-Girlfriend's Kidnapping

    Delmar Man Pleads Guilty in Ex-Girlfriend's Kidnapping

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 12:08 PM EDT2017-06-21 16:08:24 GMT
    Wednesday, June 21 2017 12:11 PM EDT2017-06-21 16:11:10 GMT

    SALISBURY, Md.-  There has been a guilty plea in a kidnapping case that began in Wicomico County, Md. and ended on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge- Tunnel in Virginia.  According to court records, Phillip James Timmons of Delmar has pleaded guilty to abduction. The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office said that in early October 2015, Timmons forced his way into his ex-girlfriend's home in Powellville and forced her into his pickup truck while armed with a handgun. They drove down t...

    More

    SALISBURY, Md.-  There has been a guilty plea in a kidnapping case that began in Wicomico County, Md. and ended on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge- Tunnel in Virginia.  According to court records, Phillip James Timmons of Delmar has pleaded guilty to abduction. The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office said that in early October 2015, Timmons forced his way into his ex-girlfriend's home in Powellville and forced her into his pickup truck while armed with a handgun. They drove down t...

    More

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Milford Police Mourn Sudden Passing of One of Their Own

    Milford Police Mourn Sudden Passing of One of Their Own

    Tuesday, June 20 2017 1:09 PM EDT2017-06-20 17:09:28 GMT
    Tuesday, June 20 2017 1:09 PM EDT2017-06-20 17:09:28 GMT

    Members of the Milford Police Department are mourning the loss of one of their own, Pfc. Sean Aaron Hudson, who unexpectedly died Saturday, June 17 at his home. He was 34. 

    More

    Members of the Milford Police Department are mourning the loss of one of their own, Pfc. Sean Aaron Hudson, who unexpectedly died Saturday, June 17 at his home. He was 34. 

    More

  • NWS: Tornado Touched Down Near Greenwood in Sussex County

    NWS: Tornado Touched Down Near Greenwood in Sussex County

    Tuesday, June 20 2017 9:37 PM EDT2017-06-21 01:37:51 GMT
    Wednesday, June 21 2017 7:56 AM EDT2017-06-21 11:56:30 GMT

    The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down in Sussex County near Greenwood on Monday in a weather event that ripped trees out of the ground and damaged buildings.

    More

    The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down in Sussex County near Greenwood on Monday in a weather event that ripped trees out of the ground and damaged buildings.

    More

  • Delaware Lawmakers Propose New Tax on Opioids

    Delaware Lawmakers Propose New Tax on Opioids

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 4:13 AM EDT2017-06-21 08:13:43 GMT
    Wednesday, June 21 2017 4:13 AM EDT2017-06-21 08:13:43 GMT

    Democratic lawmakers have introduced legislation imposing a new tax on the sale of opioids in Delaware.

    More

    Democratic lawmakers have introduced legislation imposing a new tax on the sale of opioids in Delaware.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices