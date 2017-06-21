Suspect Sought in Armed Robbery of Rehoboth Grocery Store

Police in the western Sussex County town of Blades are asking the public's help in identifying a suspect they say robbed the same store twice in eight days.More
Police in the western Sussex County town of Blades are asking the public's help in identifying a suspect they say robbed the same store twice in eight days.More
The Delaware State Police have arrested a Smyrna man for driving a stolen vehicle.More
The Delaware State Police have arrested a Smyrna man for driving a stolen vehicle.More
SALISBURY, Md.- There has been a guilty plea in a kidnapping case that began in Wicomico County, Md. and ended on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge- Tunnel in Virginia. According to court records, Phillip James Timmons of Delmar has pleaded guilty to abduction. The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office said that in early October 2015, Timmons forced his way into his ex-girlfriend's home in Powellville and forced her into his pickup truck while armed with a handgun. They drove down t...More
SALISBURY, Md.- There has been a guilty plea in a kidnapping case that began in Wicomico County, Md. and ended on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge- Tunnel in Virginia. According to court records, Phillip James Timmons of Delmar has pleaded guilty to abduction. The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office said that in early October 2015, Timmons forced his way into his ex-girlfriend's home in Powellville and forced her into his pickup truck while armed with a handgun. They drove down t...More
Members of the Milford Police Department are mourning the loss of one of their own, Pfc. Sean Aaron Hudson, who unexpectedly died Saturday, June 17 at his home. He was 34.More
Members of the Milford Police Department are mourning the loss of one of their own, Pfc. Sean Aaron Hudson, who unexpectedly died Saturday, June 17 at his home. He was 34.More
The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down in Sussex County near Greenwood on Monday in a weather event that ripped trees out of the ground and damaged buildings.More
The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down in Sussex County near Greenwood on Monday in a weather event that ripped trees out of the ground and damaged buildings.More
Democratic lawmakers have introduced legislation imposing a new tax on the sale of opioids in Delaware.More
Democratic lawmakers have introduced legislation imposing a new tax on the sale of opioids in Delaware.More
About two dozen people on Tuesday morning gathered on the banks of the Wicomico River armed with camera phones and binoculars to watch the latest ship launch from Chesapeake Shipbuilding.More
About two dozen people on Tuesday morning gathered on the banks of the Wicomico River armed with camera phones and binoculars to watch the latest ship launch from Chesapeake Shipbuilding.More
The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down in Sussex County near Greenwood on Monday in a weather event that ripped trees out of the ground and damaged buildings.More
The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down in Sussex County near Greenwood on Monday in a weather event that ripped trees out of the ground and damaged buildings.More