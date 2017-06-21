Suspect Sought in Armed Robbery of Rehoboth Grocery Store

REHOBOTH, Del.- Police are investigating the armed robbery of a Rehoboth area grocery store.

According to Delaware State Police, shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday a man, who was possibly armed with a knife, entered the Weis Market in the 19000 block of Miller Road and jumped over a checkout counter to get to the register. Police say the suspect then pried open two registers and stole an undisclosed amount of cash before running away.

No surveillance photos of the suspect are available, but police are describing him as a white man between 20 and 25 years of age, about 5-foot-8 or 5-foot-9, wearing a dark, hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, gloves and a mask over the lower portion of his face.

Anyone with information about the robbery should contact the Troop 4 Major Crimes Unit at 302-856-5850. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, via the internet at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com, or by sending an anonymous tip by text to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword “DSP.”