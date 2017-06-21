Delmar Man Pleads Guilty in Ex-Girlfriend's Kidnapping

SALISBURY, Md.- There has been a guilty plea in a kidnapping case that began in Wicomico County, Md. and ended on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge- Tunnel in Virginia.

According to court records, Phillip James Timmons of Delmar has pleaded guilty to abduction.

The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office said that in early October 2015, Timmons forced his way into his ex-girlfriend's home in Powellville and forced her into his pickup truck while armed with a handgun.

They drove down through the Eastern Shore of Virginia and on that October day two years ago, there were wind restrictions up on the Bay Bridge-Tunnel. Because Timmons had surfboards in the back of his pickup truck, a Bay Bridge-Tunnel road transported them across the bridge.

When they got to the other side, Timmons was retrieving the board when the kidnap victim jumped into the driver side and drove to a nearby Bay Bridge-Tunnel police officer. A brief struggle ensued by Timmons was taken into custody. He was in possession of a loaded Glock .45 caliber handgun according to investigators.

Authorities noted that prior to the abduction incident, Timmons had a history of domestic assaults in which he was the aggressor. His ex-girlfriend applied for and a protective order had been issued prohibiting Timmons from contacting her, the sheriff's office said.

Timmons will be sentenced in October.