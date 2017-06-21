Smyrna Man Charged with Car Theft - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Smyrna Man Charged with Car Theft

Kyree A. Custis, 26, Smyrna

DOVER, Del. - The Delaware State Police have arrested a Smyrna man for driving a stolen vehicle.

The incident occurred around 10:00 p.m. Tuesday, when a trooper on patrol in the area of South DuPont Highway and South Governors Avenue spotted a 2013 Toyota Prius that had been reported stolen back in May in New Castle County.  

The trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but police say the driver of the car accelerated and continued traveling southbound on Route 13.  According to police, the driver failed to stop at a red light and entered into the intersection at Thomas Harmon Drive. Police say the car was struck by another car.  Kyree A. Custis, 26, was taken into custody without further incident once the vehicle came to a stop in the grassy shoulder south of the intersection.

Kyree Custis and a 31-year-old male passenger were transported by EMS to Bayhealth Kent General Hospital where they were treated and released with non-life-threatening injuries.  

Custis was then taken to Troop 3 in Camden where he was charged with theft of a motor vehicle, disregarding a police officer signal, aggressive driving, reckless driving, driving without a valid license, and other traffic related offenses.  He was arraigned at JP7 and committed to James T. Vaughn Correctional Center on $1,304 secured bond for those charges as well $25,000 cash for a violation of probation.

The passenger was not charged with any crimes.

