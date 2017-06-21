Suspect Wanted for Robbing Same Del. Store Twice

BLADES, Del.- Blades police are asking the public's help in identifying a suspect they say robbed the same store twice in eight days.

Blades police said that at around 6:15 p.m. Monday, a male suspect entered the Dollar General store on Market Street. Police said the suspect displayed a knife and then grabbed cash from the register and ran out of the store.

Investigators said that eight days earlier, the same suspect robbed the same store at gunpoint.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call Delaware Crime Solvers at 1-800-TIP-3333.