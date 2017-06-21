Police Probe Thefts From Vehicles Near Bridgeville

BRIDGEVILLE, Del.- Delaware State Police are investigating thefts from vehicles at a dozen locations in the Clearbrooke and Lake Shore developments south of Bridgeville.

Troopers said that over the last couple days, an undetermined number of suspects entered approximately a dozen different vehicles, stealing items and rummaging through unsecured ones. The suspects stole items ranging from purses to electronic devices, and cash In most of these cases, the vehicles were parked in the victims' driveways and were unsecured, police said.

Police urge people to utilize the following tips:

Lock your car doors and roll up you windows

Do not leave valuables inside your vehicle

Leave outdoor lights on in the driveway or have security lighting installed

Report any suspicious activity to 9-1-1 immediately

Anyone with information about these incidents or the suspect or suspects is asked to contact Troop 5 at 302-337-1090. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, via the internet at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com, or by sending an anonymous tip by text to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword “DSP."