Police Investigate Rodney Village Liquor Store Robbery

SOUTH DOVER, Del.– The Delaware State Police are investigating a Tuesday night robbery of a Rodney Village Shopping Plaza liquor store.

Police say around 9:16 p.m. a man armed with a shotgun entered the Village Package Store, on the 1600 block of South Governors Avenue. The man allegedly approached the clerk at the counter and demanded cash from the register. The employee complied with the demand and turned over an undisclosed amount of cash before the suspect, along with another man who was standing at the door, left the store through the shopping plaza toward the bowling alley. The clerk was not injured. Police believe the suspects are the same suspects involved in the robbery of a Valero gas station on Monday night.

Anyone with information on either of these incidents are asked to contact Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.