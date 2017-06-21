Bells Will Be Ringing at SU By the Fall - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Bells Will Be Ringing at SU By the Fall

SALISBURY, Md. - Salisbury University's new bell tower will have bells ringing by the fall.

While the bells at Holloway Hall are ringing, the bells in the tower of the academic commons have been silent.

The bell tower construction was finished by 2016 and students continue to speculate whether or not bells are in this tower.

"I think it's all a myth I've never heard it to be honest. I've been here for four years... so yeah no I honestly don't think so," said Salisbury University student Deja Herbert.

And Eric Berheimer Associate Vice President of Facilities & Capital Management at SU set the record straight. 

"There are no bells currently...The bells have actually been cast, they are in Ohio and they will actually be coming to campus in a few weeks," said Berkheimer. 

Berkheimer said in a couple of weeks they will be getting around 48 bells from Ohio and it will take about 2-3 weeks set them up in the tower.

Berkheimer said Salisbury will not hear the sound of bells until the fall when their dedication ceremony is taking place.

 

